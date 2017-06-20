Big Brother: Meet the Season 19 Cast

 Skip Nav
The cast for Big Brother's 19th season (yes, 19th) has finally been announced! The long-running reality show revealed the 16 houseguests vying for the $500,000 prize on Monday, who include a rodeo clown, a microbiologist, and a stay-at-home dad. The show, which follows the contestants with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones as they try to outwit each other over the course of the season, premieres with a two-hour special on June 28, before switching to Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. (as well as the live elimination episodes hosted by Julie Chen on Thursdays at 9 p.m.). Meet the new cast below!

