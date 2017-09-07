There's Going to Be a Fourth Powerpuff Girl, and Yes, We're Freaking Out!

 Skip Nav
If you were a fan of the Powerpuff Girls in the '90s, prepare to lose your sh*t over this: there's going to be a fourth (!) Powerpuff Girl, and she's voiced by a black woman. Cartoon Network announced the exciting news on Twitter, revealing that a first look of the new character will debut on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Shortly after, South African singer Toya Delazy confirmed that she's voicing the new character, writing, "AND JUST LIKE THAT, I BECAME A POWERPUFF GIRL 😆😆😆🇿🇦 Much love to my @cartoonnetwork for trusting me with this epic job 💋❤️️#lifegoals"

Another Twitter user uploaded a photo of what may or may not be our first look the fourth Powerpuff Girl, and while it's unconfirmed, the new character definitely looks promising. As an African-American who enjoyed watching the Powerpuff Girls as a kid, it's definitely inspiring to see the Cartoon Network include diversity among one of its most beloved cartoon series. Sept. 17 can't come quickly enough!

Powerpuff GirlsCartoon NetworkCartoonsTV
