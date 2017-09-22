Get Into the Holiday Spirit Early With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Christmas Song

Nothing gets us into the holiday spirit faster than a little mistletoe and one of our favorite celebrity couples. On Thursday, Gwen Stefani unveiled her sweet duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton from her upcoming holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. "#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!!" she tweeted. "Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx" Not only does the track feature a jolly good melody, but it also perfectly intertwines Stefani's pop vocals with Shelton's raspy country vocals. Get into the holiday spirit by listening to the full song above.