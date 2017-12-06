For the Love of Bookstores . . . in Books!

It seems that with the increase in all things digital and the enormous growth in the ebook market, there would be an equal decrease in the attention given to the brick and mortar bookstore. Instead, the opposite is true, especially for readers and writers. Bookstores are prominently featured in many recently released books, as well as those that have become instant classics.

The following books provide the perfect escape for readers, bookstore-lovers, or anyone else trying to slow down and enjoy life. Meandering down the quiet aisles of a bookstore is the antidote to our overshared, overproduced, overstimulated culture as a whole. A bookstore, by its own definition, is a place of quiet contemplation, self-discovery, and treasure seeking. They allow us to enter a world that is completely different from the one we inhabit and travel to new landscapes. People have found love in bookstores, new careers, a better understanding of human nature and themselves, or just a quieter, more peaceful way of life. Each one of these delightful stories is a love letter to bookstores everywhere.