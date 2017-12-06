 Skip Nav
For the Love of Bookstores . . . in Books!

It seems that with the increase in all things digital and the enormous growth in the ebook market, there would be an equal decrease in the attention given to the brick and mortar bookstore. Instead, the opposite is true, especially for readers and writers. Bookstores are prominently featured in many recently released books, as well as those that have become instant classics.

The following books provide the perfect escape for readers, bookstore-lovers, or anyone else trying to slow down and enjoy life. Meandering down the quiet aisles of a bookstore is the antidote to our overshared, overproduced, overstimulated culture as a whole. A bookstore, by its own definition, is a place of quiet contemplation, self-discovery, and treasure seeking. They allow us to enter a world that is completely different from the one we inhabit and travel to new landscapes. People have found love in bookstores, new careers, a better understanding of human nature and themselves, or just a quieter, more peaceful way of life. Each one of these delightful stories is a love letter to bookstores everywhere.

The Bookshop at Water's End by Patti Callahan Henry
The Little Bookstore of Big Stone Gap by Wendy Welch
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
The Book Shop by Penelope Fitzgerald
The Yellow-Lighted Bookshop by Lewis Buzbee
The Bookstore by Deborah Meyler
A Novel Bookstore by Laurence Cosse
The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald
Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan
Goodnight June by Sarah Jio
The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George
Driftwood Summer by Patti Callahan Henry
The Bookshop Book by Jen Campbell
The Bookshop on the Corner by Jenny Colgan
The Secret of Lost Things by Sheridan Hay
How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry
Words in Deep Blue by Cath Crowley
Camino Island by John Grisham
