Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate
Bruno Mars Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate

Like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars was tied up on tour and couldn't perform at the Billboard Music Awards . . . so they beamed him in all the way from Amsterdam. The singer crooned "Versace on the Floor," off his 24K Magic album, and even from thousands of miles away, it was sexy as hell.

Image Source: Getty
