We Never Expected a Game of Thrones Song Cover Like This, but Here We Are

File this under things we never expected to see: a Game of Thrones song cover created with flute, cello, and . . . beatboxing? Musicians Jack Landstreet and Thillman Benham collaborated to create an undeniably catchy cover of the show's main theme, complete with costumes, a castle, and even some dancing. We might not have anticipated this sort of cover, but we love how it sounds, and you will too. Now, can we request a bongo and beatboxing rendition of "The Rains of Castamere"?

Latest Entertainment
