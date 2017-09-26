Chance the Rapper's New Song Doesn't Have a Title Yet, but It's Glorious

Chance the Rapper's new song is so new that it doesn't even have a title, but that didn't stop him from performing it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night. The Chicago-born star and Grammy winner — who previously wowed us with his joyous appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series — kept the performance intimate, sitting alongside fellow musician Daniel Caesar on a stool as he rapped about the pitfalls of the American dream. As if that wasn't reason enough to be excited, he later told Colbert that he's been in the studio "cooking up some yammers — they're honestly great." Fingers crossed those new songs bless our ears sooner rather than later.