 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander

Chance the Rapper Performing New Song on The Late Show Video

Chance the Rapper's New Song Doesn't Have a Title Yet, but It's Glorious

Chance the Rapper's new song is so new that it doesn't even have a title, but that didn't stop him from performing it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night. The Chicago-born star and Grammy winner — who previously wowed us with his joyous appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series — kept the performance intimate, sitting alongside fellow musician Daniel Caesar on a stool as he rapped about the pitfalls of the American dream. As if that wasn't reason enough to be excited, he later told Colbert that he's been in the studio "cooking up some yammers — they're honestly great." Fingers crossed those new songs bless our ears sooner rather than later.

Join the conversation
The Late Show With Stephen ColbertLate Night HighlightsChance The RapperMusic
Join The Conversation
Chance the Rapper
Michelle Obama Honors Chance the Rapper as He Makes History at the BET Awards
by Monica Sisavat
Chance the Rapper Award Show For Teachers
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper, the Best Human, Is Starting an Award Show Dedicated to Teachers
by Caitlin Hacker
Fergie's "Enchante" Music Video
Music
by Quinn Keaney
Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Video
Lady Gaga
Watch Lady Gaga's Epic, Sweeping Halftime Show Performance All Over Again
by Ryan Roschke
Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled "I'm the One" Music Video
Music
Justin Bieber's "I'm the One" Song Will Make You Want to Quit Your Job and Party All Day
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds