If You Think A Christmas Prince Is So Bad It's Good, You're Definitely Not Alone

The best part of Netflix's A Christmas Prince is the entire thing. If that seems impossible or does not make sense to you, then clearly you have not yet seen the masterpiece that is Netflix's A Christmas Prince. How can a movie about a journalist going undercover at a castle to spy on — and then fall in love with — a prince over the holidays be simultaneously so nonsensical and perfect in every way? We, and the following emotional Twitter users, are still trying to figure that out.