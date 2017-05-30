 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Times Claire Underwood Is Deliciously Ruthless
Steven Avery
Making a Murderer: 7 Theories About What Really Happened to Teresa Halbach
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"
Shirtless
7 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Times Claire Underwood Is Deliciously Ruthless

Behind every great man, there's a great woman. And behind every treacherous man, there's a similarly cold-hearted woman. In Frank Underwood's case, Claire Underwood (played by the Emmy-nominated Robin Wright) is the one keeping him honest — sort of. After supporting him absolutely, Claire finally takes her life into her own hands in season four of House of Cards. While Frank is like a political wrecking ball, Claire is a wicked genius in a way that makes us root for her. Here's just a sampling of the times she commands power over the course of the show.

Related
Everything We Know About House of Cards Season 5

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Robin WrightGifsHouse Of CardsTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Keepers
by Maggie Pehanick
Dirty Dancing TV Movie Cast
Dirty Dancing
See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake
by Kelsie Gibson
Moms You Meet at Soccer Games
Moms You Meet
The 12 Moms You Meet on the Sidelines of Your Kids' Games
by Rebecca Gruber
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton's Debate Look Came Right Out of Claire Underwood's Closet
by Sarah Wasilak
Dating a Loud Person
Humor
13 Things You Should Know Before Dating a Loud Person
by Macy Cate Williams
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Who Dies in House of Cards Season 4?
House of Cards
The 1 Big Problem With That Shocking Death on House of Cards
by Lindsay Miller
How Much Is Robin Wright Paid on House of Cards?
Robin Wright
Why Robin Wright's Equal Pay Push on House of Cards Isn't a Win For All Women
by Lindsay Miller
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"
by Maggie Pehanick
House of Cards Season 5 Details
Robin Wright
Everything We Know About House of Cards Season 5
by Maggie Pehanick
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Weight Loss Problems of a Latina
Weight Loss
10 Too-Real Struggles Latinas Trying to Lose Weight Will Understand
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds