It Isn't Truly Christmas Until You Listen to DMX's "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Cover

Back in 2012, DMX gave all of us the best holiday gift ever: a spontaneous remix of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The song was part of his interview with Power 105.1, and it didn't take long for everyone to obsess over the beloved Christmas song being belted out in the rapper's signature gruff voice. Unfortunately, it was only a minute long, which is why Spotify stepped in to give his hip-hop rendition its slightly longer due.

The new cover is part of Spotify's recently released "Holiday" edition of its Spotify Singles series, which also includes songs by Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and Kelly Clarkson. Sure, their vocals are all on point, but truly nothing compares to DMX shout-singing, "BUT DO YOU RECALL / THE MOST FAMOUS REINDEER OF ALL?" Listen to it in all of its festive glory below.

Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris
