 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
Music
Here's Everyone Taylor Swift Is Singing About on Her Reputation Album

Dark Netflix Trailer

Already Missing Stranger Things? Your Next Netflix Obsession Is Coming

If you're like us, you probably finished the second season of Stranger Things, which may mean you're looking for other ways to pass the time. Luckily, Netflix has released a trailer for a new, spooky, sinister, and dark original series called, well, Dark. According to the brief synopsis, "the disappearance of two kids in the German small-town of Winden opens abysses that turn the concept of time on its head. The question is not who has kidnapped the children . . . but when." Sounds kind of like Stranger Things, Twin Peak, and something much more terrifying, all rolled into one. Watch the trailer above to get a taste of the madness, then rejoice: Dark arrives Dec. 1 on Netflix.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
HorrorNetflixTV
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Rodan and Fields Lash Boost
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds