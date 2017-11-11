Already Missing Stranger Things? Your Next Netflix Obsession Is Coming

If you're like us, you probably finished the second season of Stranger Things, which may mean you're looking for other ways to pass the time. Luckily, Netflix has released a trailer for a new, spooky, sinister, and dark original series called, well, Dark. According to the brief synopsis, "the disappearance of two kids in the German small-town of Winden opens abysses that turn the concept of time on its head. The question is not who has kidnapped the children . . . but when." Sounds kind of like Stranger Things, Twin Peak, and something much more terrifying, all rolled into one. Watch the trailer above to get a taste of the madness, then rejoice: Dark arrives Dec. 1 on Netflix.