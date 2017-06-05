 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
After 7 Years in Production, The Dark Tower Looks Like It Was Worth the Wait
Movie Reviews
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe — and Women Everywhere
The Real O'Neals
Why Do the Most Inclusive TV Shows Get Canceled?
Game of Thrones
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?

The Dark Tower Trailer

After 7 Years in Production, The Dark Tower Looks Like It Was Worth the Wait

The insane first trailer for The Dark Tower dropped in May, and it's full of death, destruction, and a very creepy introduction to Matthew McConaughey as the infamous Man in Black. Because Idris Elba's Roland the Gunslinger can't stop him from destroying an otherworldly tower with his good looks alone, there are plenty of jaw-dropping gun fights to feast your eyes on. After enduring seven years of production, the wait for the adaptation of Stephen King's thriller was clearly worth it. The film is loaded with other talented cast members, but if you want a closer look at Elba and McConaughey's characters, take a look at the three new teasers Sony just released:

"Man in Black"

"Knight"

"Earth"

The Dark Tower opens on Aug. 4!

Join the conversation
Movie TrailersIdris ElbaThe Dark TowerMatthew McConaugheyMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Romance Is Way More Than Alright, Alright, Alright
by Quinn Keaney
Best Selena Movie Quotes
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Chris Hemsworth's Tweet About Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Tom Hiddleston TV Choice Award Acceptence Speech Video
Celebrity Friendships
There Are So Many Sexy Accents in This Video of Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston
by Caitlin Hacker
Matthew McConaughey Talks About Losing His Hair January 2017
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey Reveals the Riveting True Story Behind That Luscious Head of Hair
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds