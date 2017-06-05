After 7 Years in Production, The Dark Tower Looks Like It Was Worth the Wait

The insane first trailer for The Dark Tower dropped in May, and it's full of death, destruction, and a very creepy introduction to Matthew McConaughey as the infamous Man in Black. Because Idris Elba's Roland the Gunslinger can't stop him from destroying an otherworldly tower with his good looks alone, there are plenty of jaw-dropping gun fights to feast your eyes on. After enduring seven years of production, the wait for the adaptation of Stephen King's thriller was clearly worth it. The film is loaded with other talented cast members, but if you want a closer look at Elba and McConaughey's characters, take a look at the three new teasers Sony just released:

"Man in Black"

"Knight"

"Earth"

The Dark Tower opens on Aug. 4!