Demi Lovato 2017 American Music Awards Performance

Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance

Demi Lovato stormed the American Music Awards with a fiery performance of "Sorry Not Sorry" on Sunday night. The 25-year-old singer opened her performance with a backdrop of several tweets from trolls calling her a "flop" and discussing her weight. "There's so much hate in this world, we have to rise above," she said. "And never say sorry for who you are." Demi recently opened up about the ups and downs of her career, but fortunately, 2017 has been a stellar one for her, and her badass AMAs performance is further proof of that.

