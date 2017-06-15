 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Detroit Trailer Offers a Terrifying Glimpse Into the Deadly Riots of 1967
Corinne Olympios
Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That's Happened Since Season 4 Got Canceled
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale Ends Season 1 With a Pretty Devastating Cliffhanger
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black: in Case You're Wondering If Poussey Shows Up . . .

Detroit Movie Trailer

The Detroit Trailer Offers a Terrifying Glimpse Into the Deadly Riots of 1967

In the Summer of 1967, police raided an unlicensed bar in Detroit, leading to a bloody, violent confrontation that later sparked a five-day riot through the city that left over 30 people dead and hundreds wounded. The Academy Award-winning director of The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow, is bringing this story — which is one of the most brutal urban revolts of the 20th century — to the big screen in the form of Detroit. The first two trailers are tense, terrifying, and all too relevant, and show glimpses of stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, and Hannah Murray. Catch Detroit when it hits theaters on Aug. 4.

Join the conversation
John BoyegaMovie TrailersDetroitMovies
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Have Chemistry Even in Survival Mode in The Mountain Between Us Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
"It's a Fluke!" Says John Boyega of His BAFTA Win
John Boyega
"It's a Fluke!" Says John Boyega of His BAFTA Win
by Gemma Cartwright
Hot Shirtless Guys in Movies
Shirtless
The Hottest Shirtless Guys in Movies
by Becky Kirsch
Briefing Book! Car Execs Will Take $1 Salaries For Bailout
Cars
Briefing Book! Car Execs Will Take $1 Salaries For Bailout
by LibertySugar
Who Played Young Selena in the Selena Movie?
Selena
This Is Where the Little Girl Who Played Selena in the 1997 Movie Is Now
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds