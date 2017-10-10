 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
OMG, the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Freakin' Insane
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
Elton John
Break Out Your Chanel Boots, Because The Devil Wears Prada Is Coming to Broadway
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time

We can already tell that Jennifer Morrison's return to Once Upon a Time will be incredibly emotional. After announcing her departure from the fairy-tale series last season, the actress will reprise her role as Emma Swan in the upcoming season seven episode "A Pirate's Life." Not only do the recent photos include an adorable family reunion with adult Henry, but they also signal that Emma might be pregnant! Cue major squealing. While Hook and Emma stare longingly into each other's eyes, they are seen touching her stomach. As if that wasn't enough to drive you crazy, there also appears to be two Hooks. Is this the Enchanted Forest or did we die and go to heaven? No, seriously, what is happening, OUAT?

While we originally thought that Emma would sacrifice herself for her loved ones, what if she actually heads back to Storybrooke with Hook by her side to raise their unborn baby? I know what you're thinking: how is this possible if Hook is currently in Hyperion Heights? Well, if you watch OUAT, you should already know that literally anything is possible on this show. As some fans pointed out, these new versions of Hook, Regina, and Rumple might actually be "mirror-images" of the characters we've all grown to love. Not only would this make for an interesting twist, but it would certainly be the perfect way to keep all those "happy endings" from season six intact.

Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Drop Everything — Hook and Emma Might Be Expecting a Baby on Once Upon a Time
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Once Upon A TimeTheoriesFall TVTV
Fall TV
13 Times The Walking Dead's Carol Is the Badass You Wanted to Be
by Terry Carter
Supergirl Season 3 Details
Supergirl
Everything We Know About Supergirl Season 3
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Returning on Once Upon a Time Season 7?
Jennifer Morrison
Everyone's Favorite Witch Is Returning For Once Upon a Time Season 7
by Kelsie Gibson
This Is Us Partner Workout Game
Fitness Video
Don't Just Sob on the Couch: Turn Your This Is Us Viewing Party Into a Workout
by Susi May
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Details
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time: Regina, Hook, and Rumple Will Have New Identities in Season 7
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds