 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Is Emma Watson Really Singing in Beauty and the Beast?
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale Season 2: What's About to Change for Archie and the Gang
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?

Is Emma Watson Really Singing in Beauty and the Beast?

Even before Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast hit theaters, we were spoiled with every trailer, poster, and song under the sun. We've been treated to plenty of chill-inducing trailers, plus gorgeous pictures galore and a treasure trove of details. Months before the release, we got our first listen to Emma Watson's singing voice. In situations like this, we know people will still ask whether or not Watson is actually singing. So, well, is she? We did a little digging and we have exciting news.

The short answer is yes, that really is Emma Watson singing. The actress opened up about the "terrifying" experience during a print interview with Total Film. "I sing, so that's really unexpected," she said. "I've never had to do that for a film role before, and I think people will be interested to see me do something very different like that . . . It gives me a different challenge, really." Disney corroborated the fact when it tweeted the aforementioned clip, a snippet from "Something There," saying explicitly that she's singing.

But wait, there's more! Not only is Watson using her voice for the movie, but her live vocals are used in several of the various numbers. In a separate interview with Collider, Luke Evans shared a fun tidbit about the musical process. "We pre-recorded every [song], but some of us sang live on set as well, during the takes," he revealed. "We were mic'd, and they recorded that, and I think afterwards, in sound, they'll be able to chose whether the live version is better than the pre-recorded version." So there you have it. In addition to all her other magical skills, Emma Watson sings. You can even hear her on the soundtrack!

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
Beauty And The BeastEmma WatsonMusicMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Oscars Movie Challenge: Use Our Checklist as You See All the Movies!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
Oscars
10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
by Kelsie Gibson
Oscar Ballot 2017
Oscars
Fill Out Our Oscar Ballot For a Chance to Win $1,000!
by Maggie Pehanick
Biggest Losses of 2017
Oscars
2017: The Year of Unfair Wins
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Printable Oscars Ballot 2017
Oscars
Here's the Printable Oscars Ballot You Need For This Year's Show
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds