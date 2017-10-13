Every Scream in Friday the 13th Supercut Video
Your Jaw Will Drop When You Find Out How Many Screams Are in the Friday the 13th Series
Friday the 13th is one of Hollywood's most enduring horror movie franchises, boasting a whopping 12 films featuring the hockey mask-wearing, machete-wielding villain between 1980 and 2009. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that a lot of screaming has gone down courtesy of Jason Voorhees. Ever wonder exactly how many times unlucky victims have let loose a blood curdling shriek? If so, YouTube user WatsonTheScot is at your service. In a horrifyingly epic supercut, you can see every single freakin' scream that's happened in every single freakin' movie, all within 21 minutes. Prepare to invest in some earplugs.