 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Nostalgia
8 Reasons Scream Is the Ultimate Scary Movie

Every Scream in Friday the 13th Supercut Video

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Find Out How Many Screams Are in the Friday the 13th Series

Friday the 13th is one of Hollywood's most enduring horror movie franchises, boasting a whopping 12 films featuring the hockey mask-wearing, machete-wielding villain between 1980 and 2009. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that a lot of screaming has gone down courtesy of Jason Voorhees. Ever wonder exactly how many times unlucky victims have let loose a blood curdling shriek? If so, YouTube user WatsonTheScot is at your service. In a horrifyingly epic supercut, you can see every single freakin' scream that's happened in every single freakin' movie, all within 21 minutes. Prepare to invest in some earplugs.

Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentHorrorFriday The 13ThMovies
Friday the 13Th
The "Unluckiest" Day of the Year is Actually the Cheapest Day to Get a Tattoo
by Nicole Yi
Friday the 13th Facts
Friday the 13Th
13 Spooky Facts About Friday the 13th
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds