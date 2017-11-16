Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Cast
The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — won't be out until Nov. 16, 2018, but we've already amassed quite a few details about the film. Casting is now complete, and with Jude Law on board in a very important role and comedian Jessica Williams playing a top secret character, we're pretty freakin' pumped. We've also learned some important plot details and gotten a glimpse of some of the stars in action, so take a look at who else you'll be seeing (old and new) bring the sequel to life.
0previous images
-15more images