The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — won't be out until Nov. 16, 2018, but we've already amassed quite a few details about the film. Casting is now complete, and with Jude Law on board in a very important role and comedian Jessica Williams playing a top secret character, we're pretty freakin' pumped. We've also learned some important plot details and gotten a glimpse of some of the stars in action, so take a look at who else you'll be seeing (old and new) bring the sequel to life.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander
Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein
Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski
Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore
Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald
Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone
Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein
Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange
Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander
Kevin Guthrie as Mr. Abernathy
Olafur Darri Olafsson as Skender
Claudia Kim as Maledictus
William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama
Ingvar Sigurdsson as a Bounty Hunter
Jessica Williams
Brontis Jodorowsky
