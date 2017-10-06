 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Netflix
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Photos

Brace Yourselves, Potterheads — the First Image From the Fantastic Beasts Sequel Is HERE

The official title for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel has yet to be unveiled, but that hasn't stopped the studio from releasing some key details about the new movie. In addition to hinting at what the plot will be about back in July, we've now been blessed with our first official image from the sequel.

The Fantastic Beasts Twitter account conjured up a photo of Newt Scamander's application for a travel permit. The only problem? It's been marked with a big, fat "denied" stamp in the upper right corner. According to the people in charge at the Ministry of Magic, Newt is considered "uncooperative and evasive on reasons for last trip." Apparently unleashing a horde of magical creatures on the streets of New York hasn't earned him any friends, even if he did have a hand in stopping Gellert Grindelwald.

If you look closely at the permit application, it lists his reason for travel as "personal." Could he be attempting to visit American auror Tina after their bittersweet goodbye at the end of the first film? While we certainly hope so, we won't know for sure until the sequel hits theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemMovies
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds