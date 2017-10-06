Brace Yourselves, Potterheads — the First Image From the Fantastic Beasts Sequel Is HERE

The official title for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel has yet to be unveiled, but that hasn't stopped the studio from releasing some key details about the new movie. In addition to hinting at what the plot will be about back in July, we've now been blessed with our first official image from the sequel.

The Fantastic Beasts Twitter account conjured up a photo of Newt Scamander's application for a travel permit. The only problem? It's been marked with a big, fat "denied" stamp in the upper right corner. According to the people in charge at the Ministry of Magic, Newt is considered "uncooperative and evasive on reasons for last trip." Apparently unleashing a horde of magical creatures on the streets of New York hasn't earned him any friends, even if he did have a hand in stopping Gellert Grindelwald.

If you look closely at the permit application, it lists his reason for travel as "personal." Could he be attempting to visit American auror Tina after their bittersweet goodbye at the end of the first film? While we certainly hope so, we won't know for sure until the sequel hits theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.