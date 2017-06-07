 Skip Nav
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Sequel Details

Fantastic Beasts: All the Details We Could Conjure Up About the Sequel

If you're still happily dissecting Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, we don't blame you, but there is even more magic in store. Not only do we have four more installments to look forward to, but we already have quite a few tidbits about the upcoming sequel. If you're just as obsessed with the franchise as we are, check out every detail we've managed to gather below.

What It's About

According to a statement from Warner Bros., the second film "moves deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world, where Newt and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances." In April, Rowling told fans that Newt's patronus is a "big spoiler."

The Timeline

After the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, J.K. Rowling tweeted out a very important clarification about the timeline of the movies:

ADVERTISEMENT

1945 happens to be a critical year for the Wizarding world; it's the year Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindlewald have their infamous duel. It would be shocking if we didn't get to see this huge piece of the puzzle in the final film of the series. Coincidentally, 1945 is also the year Tom Riddle begins his rise to power as Lord Voldemort, so there's a lot of ground to cover. Adding to all of this is the fact the studio recently held an open casting call for actors between the ages of 13 and 16 to play young incarnations of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, and a mysterious character named Sebastian. They're also looking for older teenage actors (between 16 and 18 years old) for young Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.

The Production Team

After working on the first film together, David Yates will direct again with J.K. Rowling writing the screenplay. David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves, and Lionel Wigram will also return as producers, and Rowling's agent Neil Blair, Rick Senat, and Danny Cohen will work as executive producers.

The Cast

Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander, and Johnny Depp is now in a costarring role. Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, and Katherine Waterston are reprising their characters from the first film, but the biggest news is that Jude Law is playing young Dumbledore! A young actor named Callum Turner has also joined as Newt's brother.

The Release Date

The second installment is set to be released on Nov. 16, 2018.

Image Source: Warner Bros.
