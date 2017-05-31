 Skip Nav
Who's Ready to Be Creeped Out by Troian Bellisario and Tom Felton as Twins?
Feed Trailer

Who's Ready to Be Creeped Out by Troian Bellisario and Tom Felton as Twins?

You know how when one twin dies, the other one is haunted for the rest of their days, constantly starving to a slow death because their dead twin steals their food? No? OK, well that appears to be the premise of Feed, a new thriller in which Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Tom Felton (aka Draco Malfoy) play way-too-close-for-comfort twins. He dies and she lives, but things get real weird, real fast. In case you're wondering, yes, I will 100 percent see this movie. Stay tuned for a release date!

Troian BellisarioMovie TrailersTom FeltonFeedMovies
Latest Entertainment
