Another Fifty Shades Book Told From Christian's Perspective Is on the Way

13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Image Source: Everett Collection

Just when we thought the Fifty Shades of Grey fervor was nearing an end with the franchise's third film, Fifty Shades Freed, E.L. James swooped in to add another new layer to her BDSM love story. On Nov. 28, James is set to release Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian, a retelling of her original 2011 novel, only from Christian's perspective instead of from its heroine Anastasia Steele's (similar to her 2015 book Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian).

"The inside of Christian Grey's head is a daunting place to be," James said in a press release sent out by her publisher. "In Grey, we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in Darker, we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with. Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I've learned as compelling as I did."

In Fifty Shades Darker, Christian's checkered past comes back to haunt him with a vengeance, up-ending his newly rekindled relationship with Anastasia and threatening to destroy their future as a couple. James will no doubt put her signature spin on the new edition and noted on Instagram that she hopes her fans will "enjoy it.

