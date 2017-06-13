 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Trailer For the Flatliners Remake Is So Disturbing It Just Might Stop Your Heart
Bachelor in Paradise
Amid Cancellation News, a Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Shares What Happened in Mexico
Celebrity Interviews
Is Orange Is the New Black Accurate? An Anonymous Former Inmate Weighs In
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

Flatliners Movie Trailer

What really happens to us after we die? In the new Flatliners remake, Ellen Page is determined to find out. She appears in the sci-fi thriller alongside Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons as medical students who put an end to the mystery by briefly stopping their hearts to see what's on the other side. It turns out coming back from the dead isn't all it's cracked up to be (who would've guessed?), and the group starts having seriously disturbing visions. Hopefully Kiefer Sutherland, who has a smaller role and also starred in the 1990 original, can help them figure it out. Check out the chilling trailer above before the film hits theaters Sept. 29.

Join the conversation
FlatlinersMovie TrailersNina DobrevDiego LunaMovies
Join The Conversation
Diego Luna
The Best Couple at the Golden Globes? BFFs Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal
by Macy Daniela Martin
Kidnap Movie Trailer
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Lives Every Mother's Worst Nightmare in the Kidnap Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
The Hitman's Bodyguard Trailer
Movie Trailers
Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Attempt Not to Kill Each Other in Their New Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
Are Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse Dating?
Celebrity Couples
Wait! Is Diego Luna Dating Suki Waterhouse?
by Alessandra Foresto
Diego Luna Through the Years
Diego Luna
These 16 Pictures Confirm Diego Luna Gets Better With Age
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds