Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"

Season seven of Game of Thrones is officially premiering on July 16, and there's a brand-new teaser that shows all the main players, and teases a hell of a lot of what's coming. Not only will get you excited about the resolution to all those cliffhangers from the end of season six, but "the great war is here." Are the families fighting each other, or the White Walkers? WHAT IS HAPPENING? Take a look above, and find out everything we already know about the upcoming season! Also, here's the previous teaser:

If you haven't seen it already, here's the "in production" teaser from last Summer.