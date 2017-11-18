 Skip Nav
Bridesmaids Movie Gifts That Will Make You Ready to Partyyyyy
Bridesmaids Movie Gifts That Will Make You Ready to Partyyyyy

Kristen Wiig blessed us with the movie Bridesmaids back in 2011, but since weddings happen every day, the comedy will be relevant for as long as people walk down the aisle. In addition to delivering iconic one-liners in the film ("You're really doing it, aren't ya? You're sh*ttin' in the street."), Wiig's character Annie is also extremely relatable. From not having her life together to being attracted to the wrong man, we can all say we've been there at one point or another. We've rounded up some of the best Bridesmaids gifts to surprise your inner circle with this holiday season.

Bridesmaids DVD
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"Sh*t That Is Fresh" Bridesmaids Mason Jar
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Annie on Airplane Mood Mug
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Im Ready to Partaaayyy" Card
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Help Me I'm Poor" Sweater
$32
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bridal Party Tank Tops
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Physically I Don't Bloat — It's a Gift" Mug
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Get Your Sh*t Together, Carol Bracelet
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Help Me I'm Poor Tumbler
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bridesmaids Pencil Set
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Help Me I'm Poor Mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
This Is Happening Card
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Entertainment GiftsKristen WiigBridesmaidsGift GuideHolidayMovies
