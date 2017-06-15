 Skip Nav
Your Inner Child Will Adore the Sweet Trailer For Goodbye Christopher Robin
Goodbye Christopher Robin Movie Trailer

Your Inner Child Will Adore the Sweet Trailer For Goodbye Christopher Robin

About Time costars Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson have reunited for a movie that will surely make us all weep buckets. Goodbye Christopher Robin tells the story of how British author A.A. Milne (Gleeson) found the inspiration for Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner in the 1920s while raising his son, Christopher Robin. Robbie plays Daphne Milne, and Kelly Macdonald also appears as Olive, Christopher's nanny. Grab a tissue or two and check out the trailer above, before the movie arrives in theaters on Oct. 13.

Goodbye Christopher RobinMargot RobbieMovie TrailersMovies
