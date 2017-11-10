The Original Grey's Anatomy Opening Credits Will REALLY Take You Back

 Skip Nav
We did it! We made it through the nostalgic 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy, and we're only a little bit of a mess. Naturally, there are more than a few callbacks to call out when it comes to this week, but we want to focus on the best of the best. At the end of the opening sequence, we've met the three trauma patients who represent "Izzie," "George," and "Cristina." Just before we fade out of the scene, Meredith looks on, gobsmacked. Then, "Cosy in the Rocket" by Psapp fades in, and we get flashes of a familiar sight: the original opening title sequence for the show! Since the scene triggered such intense flashbacks, we thought we'd present the original intro in full.

