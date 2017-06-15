This New Horror Movie Is Basically Groundhog Day, Only Out of Your Worst Nightmares

If you mixed the "oh no, not this again" situation of Groundhog Day with the sorority-girls-getting-picked-off-by-a-masked-killer camp in Scream Queens, you'd probably get something along the lines of Happy Death Day. Although it boasts an extremely unfortunate title, don't let that stop you from checking out the horror movie's first trailer. It sees college student Tree (La La Land's Jessica Rothe) reliving the day of her grisly murder over and over again, with each new day an opportunity for her to figure out who her killer is. Naturally, it comes out on Oct. 13, just in time to kick-start your month of scary movie marathons.