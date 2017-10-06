The Trailer For the New Hey Arnold! Movie Will Give '90s Kids the BEST Flashbacks

How's this for a trip down memory lane? Nickelodeon just dropped the trailer for its upcoming Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie, and it looks like it'll give '90s kids exactly the sort of closure we need for our favorite cartoon! According to a Nick press release, the film will pick up where the original TV series (which ran from 1996-2004) left off when it hits the small screen this Fall, following Arnold and crew on a search for his missing parents in South America.

The trailer includes everything we've missed about the show, including Helga's secret Arnold shrine and Abner, Arnold's loyal pet pig. Give it a watch, then check out these details about the movie — you know you can't resist tuning in for nostalgia's sake!

When does the movie premiere?

Instead of going Black Friday shopping this Thanksgiving, you'll want to stay home and watch Nickelodeon; Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie debuts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Is the original cast and crew involved?

Yes! Craig Bartlett, the show's creator, cowrote and is producing the movie, and most of the original cast is returning. While the original voices for Arnold and Gerald aren't reprising their starring roles, they will appear as other characters in the movie. The original voice actors for Helga, Phoebe, Harold, Grandpa, Mr. Simmons, Big Patty, and many more will voice their original roles, so naturally our hearts are filled with nostalgic joy!

Will Stoop Kid leave his stoop?

Well, you'll just have to wait and see! But considering that the original Stoop Kid voice actor will be reprising his role for the film, we have high hopes.