Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Attempt Not to Kill Each Other in Their New Movie
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Shirtless
7 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
Summer
15 Shirtless TV Moments That Will Make You Sweat This Summer

The Hitman's Bodyguard Trailer

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Attempt Not to Kill Each Other in Their New Movie

Imagine being hired to protect Samuel L. Jackson. Now imagine he's a hitman, and has various other hitmen coming to kill him while you're trying to protect him. That's the task Ryan Reynolds takes on in the upcoming comedy, The Hitman's Bodyguard. The film's marketing campaign is really hyping up the parallels to 1992's The Bodyguard, so don't be surprised if Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" plays at some point. Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek are costarring in the film, which is out Aug. 18. Check out the trailer, and take a look at the rest of this Summer's biggest titles!

Latest Entertainment
