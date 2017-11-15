 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Is Your Dog a Hufflefluff or a Ravenpaw? Take This Quiz to Discover Their Hogwarts House
Books
9 Books That Became TV Shows This Year
Award Season
Here's Why There's a Controversy Over Get Out Being Labeled a Comedy
American Horror Story Cult
Wait, Did American Horror Story: Cult Just Secretly Connect Back to Coven?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Is Your Dog a Hufflefluff or a Ravenpaw? Take This Quiz to Discover Their Hogwarts House

Have you ever looked at your overly friendly dog and thought, "I bet he's a Hufflepuff"? Or maybe watched your cat intentionally knock something off your table and determined, "She's probably a Slytherin"? Well, now you won't have to guess — the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, a Florida animal shelter that sorts adoptable dogs into Harry Potter's Hogwarts houses based on personality traits and temperaments, has made its "Pawgwarts" pet-sorting quiz available to the public.

The quiz (which you can take here) includes such questions as "Where is your dog when you get back from Pawgwarts?" and "When meeting new witches and wizards, which statement best describes your dog?" It's a quick and easy way to officially determine which common room your fluffy friend would reside in; or, for people still searching for their perfect pet, decide which "house" of dog they should search for at the Orlando shelter.

Check out some adorable photos of the sorted pets at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, then take the quiz to discover your perfect Harry Pawter pet.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Harry PotterMovies
Harry Potter
Prepare to Be Charmed by These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Harry Potter Gifts
Holiday Entertainment
50+ Magical Presents For Harry Potter Fans
by Becky Kirsch
Should My Kids Read Harry Potter?
Harry Potter
Scientific Research Shows How Reading Harry Potter Can Reduce Prejudice
by Erin Cullum
Harry Potter Couples Tattoos
Tattoos
21 Matching Harry Potter Tattoos For Couples Who Will "Always" Stay Together
by Nicole Yi
Harry Potter Christmas Banner
Holiday Living
Have a Happy Christmas With This Easy Harry Potter DIY
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds