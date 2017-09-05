We'll Bet You Can't Watch the Trailer For the New Insidious Movie Without Screaming

If you've lived your life up until now without a paralyzing fear of house keys, I suggest you don't watch the new trailer for Insidious: The Last Key. The latest installment in the terrifying horror franchise moves on with Lin Shaye's Dr. Elise Rainier character, who now faces a threat even worse than the demons who plagued the Lambert family in James Wan's original 2010 film: a nightmarish force is now lurking within her own home. Be sure to get plenty of rest before the movie hits theaters Jan. 5, 2018, because you'll probably never sleep again after watching it.