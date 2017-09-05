 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult

Insidious: The Last Key Trailer

We'll Bet You Can't Watch the Trailer For the New Insidious Movie Without Screaming

If you've lived your life up until now without a paralyzing fear of house keys, I suggest you don't watch the new trailer for Insidious: The Last Key. The latest installment in the terrifying horror franchise moves on with Lin Shaye's Dr. Elise Rainier character, who now faces a threat even worse than the demons who plagued the Lambert family in James Wan's original 2010 film: a nightmarish force is now lurking within her own home. Be sure to get plenty of rest before the movie hits theaters Jan. 5, 2018, because you'll probably never sleep again after watching it.

Join the conversation
Insidious: The Last KeyMovie TrailersHorrorMovies
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
Peter Dinklage Leaves Westeros Behind in the Twisty Sci-Fi Mystery Rememory
by Quinn Keaney
Leatherface Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Trailer For Leatherface Is Grisly, Unsettling, and Totally Awesome
by Ryan Roschke
What Happened to Monday Trailer
Movie Trailers
What's Better Than 1 Noomi Rapace? Watch the What Happened to Monday Trailer and Find Out
by Quinn Keaney
It Remake Trailer 2017
Movie Trailers
The It Remake Looks So F*cking Scary, You Guys
by Maggie Pehanick
Sexy Movies of 2017
Movie Trailers
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds