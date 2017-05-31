 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Rough Night's Cast on Why Female Friendships Deserve a Place in Hollywood
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Gal Gadot
6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know

Interview with the Cast of Rough Night

Rough Night's Cast on Why Female Friendships Deserve a Place in Hollywood

In POPSUGAR's exclusive interviews with the cast of Rough Night, leading ladies Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, and Kate McKinnon tell us why this movie is anything but your average "chick flick." In the comedy, five friends from college — played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz — reunite when they rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend that goes completely off the rails. Plus, find out why this R-rated film is especially unique for Lucia Aniello, who made history as a female director with the making of the movie.
Join the conversation
Rough NightPOPSUGAR RushCelebrity VideoKate McKinnonCelebrity InterviewsExclusiveZoe KravitzScarlett JohanssonMovies
Join The Conversation
Netflix Roundup
by Quinn Keaney
What is the luckiest day of the year?
Hannahgram
Susan Miller Reveals Your Luckiest Day Of The Year
by jiscaro
Movies Like Everything, Everything
Everything Everything
by Quinn Keaney
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Aren't Afraid to Share the Love
by Leo Margul
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
This Modeling Class Is Teaching Self-Love to Girls With Down Syndrome
by Natalie Rivera
Wonder Woman Movie Details
Gal Gadot
6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know
by Quinn Keaney
Rough Night Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
Rough Night: Scarlett Johansson and Her Friends Accidentally Kill a Male Stripper
by Quinn Keaney
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Beauty Video
Turns Out, Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
by Kirbie Johnson
Undocumented Father Detained by ICE
Latina
by Natalie Rivera
Riverdale Cast Plays Tinder and Swipes Right on Characters
Celebrity Interviews
We Asked the Riverdale Cast Who They'd "Swipe Right" on From the Show
by Kirbie Johnson
BTS Facts | Video
Entertainment Video
5 Reasons BTS Is the K-Pop Boy Band Everyone's Obsessed With
by Natalie Rivera
The Mountain Between Us Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Trailer For The Mountain Between Us Is Every Nervous Flyer's Worst Nightmare
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds