Rough Night's Cast on Why Female Friendships Deserve a Place in Hollywood

In POPSUGAR's exclusive interviews with the cast of Rough Night, leading ladies Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, and Kate McKinnon tell us why this movie is anything but your average "chick flick." In the comedy, five friends from college — played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz — reunite when they rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend that goes completely off the rails. Plus, find out why this R-rated film is especially unique for Lucia Aniello, who made history as a female director with the making of the movie.



