Jennifer Hudson and Pentatonix Singing "How Great Thou Art"

Jennifer Hudson and Pentatonix's Chilling Christmas Cover Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Pentatonix always blows us away with their Christmas covers, but their latest is on a new level. Ahead of their A Very Pentatonix Christmas holiday special, the a cappella group released a sneak peek of their performance of "How Great Thou Art" with Jennifer Hudson. Not only does their new addition, bassist Matt Sallee, join in for the performance, but Hudson's incredible vocals will surely bring tears to your eyes. Seriously, we have CHILLS. Catch the video above before the full special airs on Nov. 27 on NBC.

