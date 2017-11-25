 Skip Nav
Holy Sh*t! Joe Manganiello Shares a First Look at His Deathstroke Costume
Holy Sh*t! Joe Manganiello Shares a First Look at His Deathstroke Costume

In September 2016, Joe Manganiello was announced as the actor chosen to suit up and play Deathstroke, one of DC Comics' most deadly assassins. Since then, the sexy star has kept relatively quiet about his role, that is until — spoiler alert — he makes a guest appearance as the badass character in a postcredits scene at the end of Justice League. On Friday, Joe shared a new photo of himself in costume as Deathstroke, and fans could barely keep their composure. "Holy sh*t," one user wrote. "R.I.P BATMAN!!!!" another person warned. It's safe to say we can't wait to see what else is in store for Joe as Deathstroke.

