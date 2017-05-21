 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveler
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You

John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional

After taking home the award for top country song for "H.O.L.Y." at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, Florida Georgia Line took to the stage to sing the tune with John Legend. The R&B singer kicked off the performance with his track "Surefire" before the country crooners strutted out on stage and Legend transitioned into "H.O.L.Y." We're partial to FGL's collaboration with Backstreet Boys, but we suppose this'll do, too.

Join the conversation
Award SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusicJohn LegendTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"
by Maggie Pehanick
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Met Gala Instagram 2017
Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepped For the Met Gala by Hanging in Bed Naked
by Caitlin Hacker
Drake's Reaction to Vanessa Hudgens at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity PDA
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Bring New Meaning to the Term "Relationship Goals"
by Brittney Stephens
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Drake Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Drake
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
by Maggie Pehanick
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at the Billboard Music Awards 2017
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Rita Ora Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Rita Ora
by Lauren Levinson
Pictures of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna
Celebrity Kids
We've Been Spoiled With So Many Snaps of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter
by Ryan Roschke
Who Is Notorious B.I.G.'s Son?
Diddy
Notorious B.I.G. Gets a Heartfelt Tribute From His Handsome Son, C.J. Wallace
by Brittney Stephens
Cher Acceptance Speech at 2017 Billboard Music Awards Video
Viral Videos
by Brittney Stephens
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at Time 100 Gala 2017
Celebrity PDA
If John Legend's Goal Was to Convince Us He's Husband of the Year, Mission Accomplished
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds