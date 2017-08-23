 Skip Nav
A Stand-Alone Joker Movie Is on the Way, and Batman Fans Aren't Exactly Thrilled

After the critical disaster that was Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016, many fans were shocked and annoyed that Batman's archenemy, the Joker, barely appears in the movie at all despite the character being featured heavily in the film's promotional campaign. Even Jared Leto, who plays the classic supervillain, voiced his own frustration at the decision to cut a lot of the Joker's scenes. In what appears to be a direct response to that (or just another way to milk the DC Extended Universe machine), Warner Bros. has announced that a new stand-alone movie about his backstory is on the way. Unfortunately not everyone in the Batman fandom is on board with the idea.

There are multiple reasons for the pushback. In the right hands, a Joker origin story could be great, but the studio's choice to tap Todd Phillips to cowrite and potentially direct isn't sitting well with fans, since Phillips's previous directing credits include mostly raunchy comedies like The Hangover, Due Date, and Old School. Lending some gravity to the project is Scott Silver (8 Mile, The Fighter), who is attached to cowrite the script with Phillips, which finds the Joker in Gotham City in the early 1980s.

In addition to trepidation about Phillips's handling of the film, fans also expressed worry over the studio's choice to recast Leto, and the fact that it's being made instead of another female-led superhero (or supervillain) outing. It's obviously too early to judge the Joker film, but based on the DCEU's recent history, fans are right to be nervous.









Image Source: Everett Collection
