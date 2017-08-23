A Stand-Alone Joker Movie Is on the Way, and Batman Fans Aren't Exactly Thrilled

After the critical disaster that was Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016, many fans were shocked and annoyed that Batman's archenemy, the Joker, barely appears in the movie at all despite the character being featured heavily in the film's promotional campaign. Even Jared Leto, who plays the classic supervillain, voiced his own frustration at the decision to cut a lot of the Joker's scenes. In what appears to be a direct response to that (or just another way to milk the DC Extended Universe machine), Warner Bros. has announced that a new stand-alone movie about his backstory is on the way. Unfortunately not everyone in the Batman fandom is on board with the idea.

There are multiple reasons for the pushback. In the right hands, a Joker origin story could be great, but the studio's choice to tap Todd Phillips to cowrite and potentially direct isn't sitting well with fans, since Phillips's previous directing credits include mostly raunchy comedies like The Hangover, Due Date, and Old School. Lending some gravity to the project is Scott Silver (8 Mile, The Fighter), who is attached to cowrite the script with Phillips, which finds the Joker in Gotham City in the early 1980s.

In addition to trepidation about Phillips's handling of the film, fans also expressed worry over the studio's choice to recast Leto, and the fact that it's being made instead of another female-led superhero (or supervillain) outing. It's obviously too early to judge the Joker film, but based on the DCEU's recent history, fans are right to be nervous.

When Jared Leto finds out there's a Joker movie being made without him: pic.twitter.com/QDa5pB0jP3 — Petty ₵ash (@TASKvsTheWorld) August 22, 2017





Do we get a Batwoman movie, a Birds of Prey movie? No. We get a fucking Joker movie from Todd Phillips. pic.twitter.com/4hiVmjYCMa — Scott Stamper (@DerfelBarada) August 22, 2017





fans: we want an under the red hood movie! teen titans movie! man of steel sequel! more female-led movies!

dceu: here's a joker solo movie! pic.twitter.com/RqnoFLZVWE — nat (@jason_todds) August 22, 2017





There's plenty of arguments for how a Joker movie could work, but in the end it humanizes him and that's not a Joker I want tbh. — 🍳 Eggs & Blakon 🥓 (@extrablakon) August 23, 2017





We do not need a Joker movie. — Scott Stamper (@DerfelBarada) August 22, 2017









The whole point of the Joker is pure sociopathic chaos. He's everything Bruce is scared to see in himself. — JK Sturgeon (@JKSturgeon13) August 22, 2017







