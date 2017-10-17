Jordan Fisher Danced to His Own Disney Song on DWTS and Earned a Perfect Score

 Skip Nav
Jordan Fisher continues to blow us away on Dancing With the Stars week after week. During Disney night on Monday, the former Hamilton star danced to his own song, "You're Welcome," from the Moana soundtrack (a cover of Dwayne Johnson's original song in the film). Aside from dressing the part with his partner, Lindsay Arnold, the foxtrot also included an incredible dance break to Lin-Manuel Miranda's rap. Needless to say, his first perfect score was incredibly well-deserved. So what can we say except, Jordan might actually be an ordinary demi-guy with those incredible moves.

