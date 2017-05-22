 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Keepers: Is Netflix Making a Second Season?
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks: What Every Major Character Has Been Doing For the Past 25 Years
Drake
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio

Will There Be The Keepers Season 2?

The Keepers: Is Netflix Making a Second Season?

Netflix's latest true crime series has taken us into the shadowy world of a Baltimore Catholic school in the 1960s, attempting to solve a decades-old murder. The Keepers investigates how 26-year-old Sister Catherine Cesnik was murdered, and the truth about what happened is far more disturbing than you can imagine. While the first season presents a bevy of evidence, there's still more work being done on the case. Just last week, the police announced that Father Joseph Maskell's (a suspect) DNA doesn't match a sample taken near the body.

Despite the renewed interest in the investigation, director Ryan White has no current plans to make a second season. "I have no plans to continue documenting it," he told E! News. "This was a painful process for a lot of the people involved . . . and it's draining for them to have to retell the most horrific parts of their lives . . . but that's not to say that I'm not excited to see what answers come out of it."

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
The KeepersNetflixTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jason Bateman
Surprise! Arrested Development Season 5 Is Officially Coming to Netflix
by Maggie Pehanick
Ed Sheeran Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Ed Sheeran
by Monica Sisavat
Master of None Food GIFs
Aziz Ansari
by Erin Cullum
Tweens and Teens
7 Things You Need to Know Before Your Teen Watches 13 Reasons Why
by Alessia Santoro
The Keepers on Netflix Details
The Keepers
All About The Keepers, Netflix's Next Making a Murderer
by Maggie Pehanick
Titus Singing on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tituss Burgess
by Andrea Reiher
Okja Trailer
Netflix
This Adorable Animal Steals the Spotlight From Jake Gyllenhaal in the Okja Trailer
by Maggie Pehanick
How Does House of Cards Season 4 End?
House of Cards
Before House of Cards Comes Back, Brush Up on How Season 4 Ends
by Erin Hurley
Imagine Dragons Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
What Are the Characters Doing on Twin Peaks in 2017?
Twin Peaks
by Andrea Reiher
Romance Movies on Netflix Streaming May 2017
Romantic Comedies
5 New Romance Movies Streaming on Netflix in May
by Macy Cate Williams
Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview
Celebrity Interviews
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds