The President Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Tonys — No, Not That One
Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood at the 2017 Tony Awards

The President Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Tonys — No, Not That One

Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo

Kevin Spacey couldn't host the Tony Awards without doing a House of Cards spoof. During the final award of the night, the actor made an appearance on stage as his famous character, Frank Underwood, as he handed Lin-Manuel Miranda the card for best musical. In addition to bringing Robin Wright (who plays Claire Underwood) along, he also made a hilarious joke about Bette Midler's long acceptance speech for best actress. Talk about worlds colliding!

Image Source: CBS

