 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Halle Berry Lives Every Mother's Worst Nightmare in the Kidnap Trailer
Zack Snyder
2 of Your Favorite Characters From Wonder Woman Will Be Back For Justice League
Wonder Woman
We're Getting a Wonder Woman Sequel, Praise the Gods
Music
Grab Some Headphones and Jam Out to Baby Driver's Phenomenal Soundtrack

Kidnap Movie Trailer

Halle Berry Lives Every Mother's Worst Nightmare in the Kidnap Trailer

How far would you go to save your child? After spending a normal afternoon in the park with her young son, single mom Karla (Halle Berry) experiences every mother's worst nightmare in Kidnap when, during a game of Marco Polo, she sees a stranger grab her kid and drive off with him. Stressed out yet? Karla, unwilling to let her son become just a face on a milk carton, chases after them in her red minivan, which results in a dangerous, tense fight for her son's life. Kidnap hits theaters on Aug. 4.

Join the conversation
Movie TrailersHalle BerryMovies
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Attempt Not to Kill Each Other in Their New Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
The Mountain Between Us Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Have Chemistry Even in Survival Mode in The Mountain Between Us Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
The Dark Tower Trailer
Movie Trailers
After 7 Years in Production, The Dark Tower Looks Like It Was Worth the Wait
by Maggie Pehanick
Feed Trailer
Movie Trailers
Who's Ready to Be Creeped Out by Troian Bellisario and Tom Felton as Twins?
by Maggie Pehanick
Halle Berry Beauty Looks Through the Years
Celebrity Beauty
17 Photos That Prove Halle Berry Looks Flawless Every Damn Day
by Jessica Cruel
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds