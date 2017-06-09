Halle Berry Lives Every Mother's Worst Nightmare in the Kidnap Trailer

How far would you go to save your child? After spending a normal afternoon in the park with her young son, single mom Karla (Halle Berry) experiences every mother's worst nightmare in Kidnap when, during a game of Marco Polo, she sees a stranger grab her kid and drive off with him. Stressed out yet? Karla, unwilling to let her son become just a face on a milk carton, chases after them in her red minivan, which results in a dangerous, tense fight for her son's life. Kidnap hits theaters on Aug. 4.