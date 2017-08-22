The Trailer For Leatherface Is Grisly, Unsettling, and Totally Awesome

Back in 1974, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre introduced us to one of the most violent and horrifying villains ever. Now, more than 40 years later, there's no question as to why it's one of the best horror movies of all time. There's also no question as to why there have been half a dozen different iterations of the story over the years: this killer is just that iconic. This year, yet another chapter is being layered into the Texas Chain Saw mythology. In Leatherface, we're going to learn all about the beginnings of a monster when the movie hits theaters Oct. 20. And, well, if the first full-length trailer is any indication, things are going to get dicey. Pun intended.