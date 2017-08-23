Adam Scott Faces Every Stepfather's Worst Nightmare in the Hilarious Little Evil Trailer

After starring in 2015's darkly hilarious Krampus, Adam Scott is dipping his toes back into the horror comedy genre. The Parks and Recreation actor appears in Netflix's Little Evil as a man who marries the woman of his dreams (Evangeline Lilly), only to discover that her son is the Antichrist. Like, the legit devil incarnate. Let's just say that there aren't enough mommy blogs in the world to help him out with this problem.

Catch Little Evil when it drops on Netflix Sept. 1.