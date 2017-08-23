 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale's Season 2 Poster Contains a Telling Hint About Jughead's Emotional Storyline
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones

Little Evil Trailer

Adam Scott Faces Every Stepfather's Worst Nightmare in the Hilarious Little Evil Trailer

After starring in 2015's darkly hilarious Krampus, Adam Scott is dipping his toes back into the horror comedy genre. The Parks and Recreation actor appears in Netflix's Little Evil as a man who marries the woman of his dreams (Evangeline Lilly), only to discover that her son is the Antichrist. Like, the legit devil incarnate. Let's just say that there aren't enough mommy blogs in the world to help him out with this problem.

Catch Little Evil when it drops on Netflix Sept. 1.

Join the conversation
Little EvilMovie TrailersHorrorAdam ScottMovies
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
The It Remake Looks So F*cking Scary, You Guys
by Maggie Pehanick
Leatherface Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Trailer For Leatherface Is Grisly, Unsettling, and Totally Awesome
by Ryan Roschke
Molly's Game Trailer
Movie Trailers
Jessica Chastain Stars as Hollywood's Infamous "Poker Princess" in Molly's Game Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Adam Scott Meeting Mark Hamill on Jimmy Kimmel May 2017
Star Wars
Adam Scott's Reaction to Finally Meeting His Hero, Mark Hamill, Is So Freakin' Cute
by Quinn Keaney
Suburbicon Trailer
Movie Trailers
Matt Damon Goes Homicidal in the Unsettling Trailer For George Clooney's Suburbicon
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds