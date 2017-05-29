Channing Tatum and Adam Driver's Logan Lucky Looks Like Ocean's Eleven on Speed

Steven Soderbergh just can't get enough of a good heist movie. The Ocean's Eleven director has teamed up with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig for Logan Lucky, which follows dim-witted brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Driver) as they try to pull off an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 Nascar race. With the help of Mellie (Riley Keough) and Joe Bang (Craig, whose cackling, platinum blonde maniac character is about as far from James Bond as you can get), they just might be able to get away with it. Logan Lucky hits theaters on August 18.