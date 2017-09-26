Macklemore and Kesha's Sweet "Good Old Days" Video Will Flood You With Nostalgia

Macklemore and Kesha's collaboration on a song is the combo we never knew we needed. The sun-drenched video for their new song, "Good Old Days," is a nostalgic ode to the phrase that "You don't know what you got, 'til it's gone." The video, off of Macklemore's new album Gemini, sees the pair going on an idyllic camping trip with friends that will make you long for Summer, now that Fall is almost in full swing. Gemini is the first solo album Macklemore has released since 2005 (longtime collaborator Ryan Lewis opted out of this go around) and will feature further collabs from Lil Yachty, Skylar Grey, and Offset.