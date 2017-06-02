 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Attention, ABBA Fans: They're Making a Sequel to the Mamma Mia Movie
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale Season 2: What's About to Change for Archie and the Gang
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?

Mamma Mia Sequel Details

Attention, ABBA Fans: They're Making a Sequel to the Mamma Mia Movie

Ten years after 2008's Mamma Mia! The Movie sang its way into theaters and raked in millions at the box office, a sequel — Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! — will grace us with its presence. According to Deadline, original cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski are all slated to return to belt out more ABBA hits (Dominic Cooper, where you at?), and will be joined by a few new faces. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel alum Ol Parker is pulling double duty as writer and director and will be centering the story once again on the Greek island of Kalokairi. The movie is expected to drop on July 20, 2018 (which happens to be 10 years and two days after the first Mamma Mia! film opened), so you have plenty of time to brush up on your ABBA repertoire.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsMamma Mia 2Mamma MiaMeryl StreepMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fall TV
You Know You're Going to Watch This Grey's Anatomy Spinoff
by Maggie Pehanick
How Did Meryl Streep and Don Gummer Meet?
Meryl Streep
The Tragic Event in Meryl Streep's Life That Led to Her Happily Ever After With Don Gummer
by Monica Sisavat
Meryl Streep Standing Ovation at the Oscars 2017
Oscars
Watch Meryl Streep Receive a Standing Ovation For Her "Overrated" Career at the Oscars
by Erin Cullum
Weekend Box Office Results 2008-08-04 09:30:28
Step Brothers
Box Office: The Batman Still On Top
by Entertainment
Arrested Development Season 5 Details
Jason Bateman
Surprise! Arrested Development Season 5 Is Officially Coming to Netflix
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds