You'll Have This Gloriously '90s Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars Mashup on Repeat Forever

Who knew Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars's music went together like strawberry champagne and ice? Mashup artist Roan Nair did us all a favor and tested out the combination, and now we can't stop listening to his creations. Putting Carey's vocals from "Emotions" over the instrumentals from Mars's "That's What I Like" is musical heaven, as is Nair's other mashup of "You're Mine (Eternal)/Versace On The Floor." Do yourself a favor and listen to them ASAP (though you should be warned, you'll have them on repeat from now until forever).



