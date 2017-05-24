You'll Have This Gloriously '90s Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars Mashup on Repeat Forever

Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars Song Mash-Up
Who knew Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars's music went together like strawberry champagne and ice? Mashup artist Roan Nair did us all a favor and tested out the combination, and now we can't stop listening to his creations. Putting Carey's vocals from "Emotions" over the instrumentals from Mars's "That's What I Like" is musical heaven, as is Nair's other mashup of "You're Mine (Eternal)/Versace On The Floor." Do yourself a favor and listen to them ASAP (though you should be warned, you'll have them on repeat from now until forever).