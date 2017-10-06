You'll Never Look at Steven Yeun the Same Way After Watching the Mayhem Trailer

Steven Yeun's time on The Walking Dead might be over, but that doesn't mean he's left blood and gore behind. The actor plays the extremely disturbing lead in Mayhem, whose office building is beset by a virus that turns normal employees into unhinged, bloodthirsty aggressors who are all promptly locked inside for eight hours by the CDC. The horror flick — which has some major The Belko Experiment vibes — also stars Samara Weaving and will hit theaters, video on demand, and digital HD on Nov. 11.