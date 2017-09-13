All the Songs You Need to Listen to Before Going to Meadows Festival





There's a good chance you haven't heard of The Meadows Music & Arts Festival, and that's understandable, seeing as the festival is just turning two this year. In its inaugural year, the festival — which is held in NYC at Citi Field baseball park — was headlined by some big names including Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Kygo, and many more. This year's lineup is also one for the books, with headliners like JAY-Z, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Future. There are also a ton of artists spanning almost every genre of music, including Weezer, Broods, Joey Bada$$, and Tegan and Sara, to name a few. We've created a playlist featuring some of the many artists performing this year to get you excited — even if you can't make it to the actual festival.