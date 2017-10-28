This Dude's Mean Girls Costume Was So Fetch, Even Damian Noticed

I just have a lot of feelings. #barcrawl A post shared by ethanweidenfeld (@ethanweidenfeld) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Besides the fact that Mean Girls is full of hilarious quotes we still use on a regular basis 13 years later, the iconic movie is also ripe with Halloween costume inspiration. Sure, dressing up as a mouse-ear-topped Karen Smith or a Burn Book-wielding Regina George is cute, but sometimes wearing high heels through your spooky festivities is so not fetch. That's why Damian Leigh is our personal favorite character to dress up as, and one guy in particular can pretty much teach an entire class on how to flawlessly get the job done.

West Virginia University student Ethan Weidenfeld recently attended a Halloween-themed bar crawl wearing the most perfect Damian-inspired outfit: a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, aviator sunglasses, and a handwritten sign that spelled out perhaps the most quoted phrase from the early 2000s film: "She doesn't even go here!" How's that for a supereasy DIY costume?!



So what inspired Ethan to pick Damian for his costume? "I try to find simple Halloween costumes that don't cost too much money," he told POPSUGAR. "I was going through movies I love trying to brainstorm, and I remembered that my dad recently bought me a hoodie that was the exact same color Damian wore in that scene." Sounds like fate to us. Plus, Ethan admitted to still being a "huge fan of Mean Girls" to this day, so it was the perfect fit.

Honestly, Ethan's rendition is so darn on point, you may actually mistake him for the real Damian during that unforgettable gym scene when the random girl on stage starts spewing about her desire for "a cake made out of rainbows and smiles." The resemblance is simply uncanny!

When Ethan shared the above photo on his Instagram, he was in for quite the pleasant surprise. Among many of the "YASSS" and "wow this is amazing" comments on his post, the actual actor who plays Damian in the movie, Daniel Franzese, also commented! Daniel wrote, "Keep the dream alive! #houseofglencoco," and Ethan replied, "I'm proud to carry on your legacy my friend."

On how he felt after seeing Daniel's comment, Ethan told us, "I think it's amazing that he still appreciates people loving the movie even though it's been 13 years." We couldn't agree more. Congratulations, Ethan: you've officially won Halloween this year.